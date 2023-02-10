Regula deploys biometric, forensic tools for Attorney General of Colombia

Latvia-based forensic and identity verification solutions provider Regula has announced the win of a public procurement by the Office of the Attorney General of Colombia to equip a forensic lab with various types of equipment.

The new contract includes the company’s document examination device Dual-Video Spectral Comparator Regula 4308S, which can perform in-depth forensic examinations of documents, banknotes, and other items.

“Regula wasn’t the only solution the organization evaluated,” the company wrote in a case study published earlier this week.

“Regula 4308S gained the upper hand thanks to its […] 14 MP digital color camera with high IR sensitivity ensures the professional quality of imaging in all examination modes. Optical magnification allows forensic experts to examine objects in high detail scaled up to 320x.”

The procurement covers access to Regula’s Information Reference System database that includes travel documents, banknotes, driver’s licenses and vehicle registration certificates, and specialized training. Also, the Regula Face SDK (software development kit), a cross-platform biometric verification solution designed to confirm the identity of a person via a set of technologies.

Regula Face SDK performs face capturing on the client side through mobile, web, or desktop applications, and further processing on the server side, according to the company’s webpage for the SDK. The SDK also provides fast and accurate liveness detection and biometric matching, the company says.

According to the Regula case study, integrating the solutions mentioned above took just one day, and the results were satisfactory.

“The acquired Video Spectral Comparator meets the proposed objective of being a state-of-the-art tool to support the investigative work carried out by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation in its mission,” comments Claudia Adriana del Pilar Garcia Fino, a forensic advisor from Colombia’s Attorney General office.

The deployment comes weeks after Regula announced it started supplying new ID document scanning and analysis devices to police forensic laboratories in Ecuador.

