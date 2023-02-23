Thales opens design center in India to boost pursuit of local market

Multinational diversified electronics firm Thales has opened its first design center in India.

The company says the center will develop new products and services while promoting partnerships with customers, other companies and academia.

Thales’ other design centers are in Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Singapore. Executives say the move points out how important Indian innovation is to the company.

The center, in Noida, has a team of subject matter experts, the latest technology and an open, collaborative layout.

The center “will enable co-innovation,” says Ashish Saraf, the vice president and India director for Thales.

Thales has been present in India since 1953 and has offices across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. With over 2,000 employees working with Thales, the company has provided technology and expertise for India’s defense, aerospace, transport and digital identity and security markets. The center is opening with the engineering competence center Thales operates in Bengaluru, focused on hardware, software and systems engineering.

Executives say the firm is a leader in digital technology. With 81,000 employees spanning 68 countries, they provide customers with tech solutions, services and products.

The design center in India “is a reflection of our commitment to invest in the country’s talent, technology prowess and innovations,” adds Saraf.

Thales has bid on major Indian government biometrics contracts in the past, and could benefit from a larger footprint in the fast-growing market.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | India | research and development | Thales