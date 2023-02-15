FB pixel

ValidEntry joins DeFi market with biometric verification platform

| Alessandro Mascellino
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
ValidEntry joins DeFi market with biometric verification platform
 

Biometric ID verification startup ValidEntry has released an identity verification platform for decentralized finance (DeFi).

The platform boasts face biometrics with liveness checks, government ID validation, anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions checks, geolocation and IP verification and background checks.

The platform relies on a patent-pending no-code integration approach to identity and access management (IAM) designed to enable organizations to retain and manage control access to their platforms while also preserving user privacy and anonymity.

According to ValidEntry’s vice president of sales, Chris Utesch, the new platform also supports passwordless authentication and a range of compliance methods, including PEP (politically exposed person), OFAC (office of foreign assets control) and global sanctions.

Utesch says the firm’s authentication and intelligent compliance products are changing the way DeFi operates. Executives are more confident in verifying identities, managing control access and managing sensitive data.

Identity data decentralization is heating up, with Anonybit recently added decentralized biometric authentication to Ping Identity’s partner program.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

The ID16.9 Podcast

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics