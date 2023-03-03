Biometrics papers, tools sought by US universities

Open the calendar. The IEEE is calling for biometrics papers and two New York State universities are looking for candidates for their liveness detection competition.

The IEEE‘s International Joint Conference on Biometrics wants contributions showing advancement in many niches, including face and action recognition; multi-spectral biometrics; demographic bias and large-scale ID management and biometric law enforcement and anti-spoofing.

The conference will be September 25 to 28 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Meanwhile, Clarkson University and the University of Buffalo are holding LivDet 2023. Organizers are staging a competition for noncontact fingerprint algorithms and systems.

Entrants can be in the industry or in academia.

The software portion involves noncontact fingerprint presentation detection. The hardware portion is similarly straight forward. Entrants will bring a “full set of hardware” capable of print recognition and deterrence of presentation attack detection.

Registration for both contests closes March 10. A training set will be released March 24.

Competitors have until April 15 to submit their entries.

iBeta Deputy Director of Biometrics David Yambay discussed the early years of the LivDet competition with Biometric Update in an interview last June.

