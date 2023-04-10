2 biometric passwordless authentication integrations and an online retail deployment

The boost passkeys are giving to passwordless authentication continues to be seen in new products and deployments. Passkeys are exceeded in popularity for passwordless authentication only by biometrics, as demonstrated by announcements from Vault Vision, OwnID and 1Kosmos.

Denver-based Vault Vision has launched a new integration utilizing passkeys for passwordless logins to websites and apps built with Webflow using native device biometrics.

The new Webflow product eases integration of Vault Vision’s no-code user authentication platform, according to the announcement.

Users signing into Webflow member sites or apps can use PIN codes for verification, in addition to native device face or fingerprint biometrics.

Webflow is a provider of software for building and hosting websites. It is used by 0.6 percent of the world’s top 10 million sites, according to W3Techs.

The announcement cites stats indicating a rapid uptake of no-code application platforms, and also the frustration with passwords common amongst consumers.

1Kosmos has introduced support for ForgeRock Access Manager to its BlockID authentication software to enable developers to add biometric, passwordless authentication to any application protected by ForgeRock.

BlockID works by the user scanning a QR code and then submitting a selfie for biometric matching and an active liveness check on the BlockID Mobile App.

“For customers using single sign-on platforms like ForgeRock, modernizing user journeys with advanced biometrics for onboarding and passwordless authentication used to require significant application development,” says Javed Shah, senior vice president of product management for 1Kosmos.

BlockID Passwordless Authentication is now available on the ForgeRock MarketPlace.

Carrefour Belgium has selected OwnID, meanwhile, to provide its online customers with frictionless login through passwordless authentication with biometric tools like passkeys.

OwnID says that passwordless authentication is becoming a table stake in the online retail and groceries industry.

“We were looking into ways to reduce friction and improve security,” Carrefour Head of digital and ecommerce projects Jean-Philippe Blerot says in the announcement. “OwnID’s passwordless authentication solution uses biometric mechanisms, such as Passkeys, to verify a user’s identity. This allows Carrefour’s customers to easily and securely access their accounts, without the need to remember a complex password.”

