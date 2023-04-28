Pakistan province plans $5.5M tender for security cameras with facial recognition, ANPR

The government of the Pakistan province of Sindh has approved the budget for an installation of biometric cameras to increase the security of toll booths across the province, reports Pakistan Today.

The cameras will be equipped with facial recognition and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and the province has budgeted 1.567 billion rupees (US$5.5 million). Sindh police say that because of its sensitive nature, the contract may be carried out through a government-to-government transaction involving the National Radio Telecom Corporation (NRTC).

Officials have been tasked with awarding the contract within a month.

Authorities hope the cameras will help reduce crime by identifying vehicles that are stolen or have been involved in hit-and-run incidents. The plan is for the cameras to also be capable of identifying the occupants of vehicles.

Images captured by the system will be sent to Sindh’s central police office in real-time, according to the report.

There are 40 toll booth plazas that will be hooked up to the central monitoring system, according to Dawn.

Pakistan has also turned to biometrics for vehicle registration in an attempt to lower crime around automobile sales.

facial recognition | licence plate readers | Pakistan | police | video surveillance