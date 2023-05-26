Socure advances in StateRAMP, posts digital ID playbook

Leaders of U.S. states victimized by pandemic-related benefits fraud – and that would be all 50 states – are motivated customers for digital ID verifiers. One of those verifiers, Socure, is pushing to be a visible resource for managers of cloud data security programs.

This week, Socure executives announced completion of the next step in a trust-building program for selling their ID+ products to states. And earlier in May, they published a guide for state and local governments wanting to make digital ID programs more secure.

Once completed, the trust-building program, StateRAMP, demonstrates a vendor’s compliance with the NIST 800-53 cloud-security risk-management framework.

Socure’s ID+ has been given a spot on the so-called progressing product list in the StateRAMP program. It is one of 43 on the list.

The next step for Socure would be finding a place on the ultimate list of authorized products, which includes 50 products right now. Executives at Socure say they are driving toward that goal but have not said when they expect to reach it.

Meanwhile, they have published a guide designed to create effective ID programs for residents. It is aimed at state and municipal chief information, technology and information security officers.

The best programs display some or all of six characteristics, including inclusiveness, fraud responsiveness and privacy focused

