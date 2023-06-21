Daon granted patents for verification of government-issued IDs

Digital identity software maker Daon has announced securing two new patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Introducing patents #17/959,731 and #17/971,961 reportedly enhances Daon’s ability to deliver advanced identity trust solutions by improving the verification process for government-issued IDs. The announcement refers to the complexity of ID documents, with more than 550 different types issued in the U.S. alone.

The recently patented technology enhances document verification for global businesses, enabling them to validate, authenticate and secure customer identities throughout various stages of the customer lifecycle.

“These newly issued patents reflect our commitment to innovation and solidify our position at the forefront of SaaS identity solutions,” comments Daon CEO Tom Grissen.

The executive adds that this marks Daon’s second patent exclusively dedicated to their newly launched SaaS platform, TrustX.

“Our advanced technologies cater to an array of deployment needs, offering on-premises, hosted, or entirely SaaS solutions,” Grissen explains. “We’re empowering our clients with unparalleled control over their identity verification processes.”

TrustX is a cloud-based platform that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to reduce fraud and improve the customer experience in digital identity management.

It offers a suite of tools, including identity verification, authentication and regulatory compliance. TrustX also features a user-friendly interface for creating customized workflows and a dashboard with reporting capabilities, Daon says.

“We’re excited about the impact these patents will have on our technology and our customers,” Grissen concludes. “We’re continuing to redefine what’s possible in digital identity trust.”

Daon partners with ESL FACEIT Group

Daon also recently entered a new collaboration with ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), an esports company, to provide verification and authentication solutions for the gaming industry.

The partnership will see Daon offer its identity verification and authentication solutions through a single SaaS platform (possibly TrustX).

EFG will utilize Daon’s electronic know-your-customer (eKYC) capabilities via a web onboarding app and face biometrics-only registration using software development kits (SDKs).

The partnership aims to address the increasing problem of fraudulent gaming and seeks to create a more equitable competitive environment.

During its integration with EFG, Daon confirmed it successfully verified tens of thousands of gamers from various countries worldwide, processing a wide range of ID documents encompassing 700 different types from over 100 nations.

“The rapid growth of esports, although positive for the industry, comes at a cost. Gaming sites need to be prepared to offer users industry-leading technologies in order to combat fraudulent behavior,” warns Clive Bourke, President of EMEA and APAC at Daon.

“Daon’s identity proofing and authentication technologies will help prevent wide-scale gaming fraud while promising gamers a frictionless and more equitable competitive experience.”

The integration comes a couple of months after Daon announced intentions to expand into the healthcare industry.

