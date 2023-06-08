ID platform from Vouched, Zenoo helping Ukrainian refugees access vital services

Displaced persons from Ukraine are able to enjoy safe passage and settlement anywhere in the world thanks to an identity verification platform dubbed FreedomID launched early this year thanks to a collaboration between U.S. ID verification provider Vouched and UK-based digital onboarding firm Zenoo, the companies say.

Through the collaboration, Vouched has made its digital ID verification services available to the refugees through the FreedomID platform which hopes to verify hundreds of thousands of refugees by year end, according to a press release.

“Our work with FreedomID perfectly aligns with Vouched’s mission to expertly identify anyone, anywhere to unlock access to life’s most critical services,” says John Baird, co-founder and CEO of Vouched.

“We are proud to lend our leading identity verification technology to support FreedomID’s efforts. These efforts have the potential to deliver massive human impact on a global scale, while very specifically helping new immigrant individuals and families acclimate and establish themselves in their new communities.”

Thanks to Vouched’s technology, the FreedomID platform is providing fast and seamless ID verification for refugees seeking access to services in many sectors, according to the announcement, including banking, healthcare, retail, and travel, among others.

Vouched claims the new ID platform easily integrates with other systems, making it a good and easy platform which can be used in the fight against human trafficking by non-governmental and even humanitarian organizations. The solution is also appropriate for all groups of people offering help to those fleeing the carnage in Ukraine.

But beyond just Ukrainian refugees, the platform is also appropriate to provide ID verification services for other groups of vulnerable people around the world and all those working for their interest such as hosts, drivers and volunteers.

“Freedom ID was initially developed to help protect Ukrainian refugees, and now has the goal of becoming the global standard in safeguarding vulnerable people displaced as a result of any crisis,” says Stuart Watkins, Zenoo CEO.

“The support of the Vouched team and access to their industry leading identity verification solution allows us to significantly help more people and ensure they can avoid exploitative enterprises, while traveling and transitioning to new locations.”

