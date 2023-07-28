General Dynamics lands $320M in visa service orders featuring biometric enrollment

The U.S. State Department has awarded $320 million in visa task orders to General Dynamics for consulates in South America. The contracts include biometric enrollment services as part of visa-application support.

General Dynamics Information Technology was awarded two recompete task orders (where a government solicits pitches for the continuation of a contract that is ending).

“Demand for visa and other consular services is growing at an unprecedented pace,” according to a statement from Paul Nedzbala, a senior vice president at GDIT. Biometric captures at U.S. consulates dates back at least to 2020, when the White House announced plans to update procedures.

The so-called Andean South America order, $200 million has been allotted for digital ID and other services in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. A $120 million recompete order was signed for similar work in Brazil.

In both cases, the orders are for two years with four two-year option periods.

The General Dynamics unit performs visa services to the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs in 50 nations, according to the company.

Along with biometric enrollment, the orders cover services including appointment scheduling, fee collection and data analytics.

