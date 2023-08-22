Influential face biometrics group FISWG seeks feedback on 5 papers

The Facial Identification Scientific Working Group (FISWG) has published an ethics code for facial recognition users and a guide to face biometrics to generate investigative leads, among five documents released for public comment.

FISWG is a group made up of more than 50 law enforcement and intelligence organizations and businesses, including biometrics developers Aware, Ideal Innovations, Idemia NA and Rank One Computing. Most of the organizations are based in the states, but there are also organizations from Canada, England, Jamaica, Brazil, Australia and several European countries, as well as Europol.

The group is seeking comments on its “Facial Identification Practitioner Code of Ethics v3.0,” “Facial Recognition Systems Operation Assurance: Lessons Learned in Investigative Searches v1.0,” “Facial Recognition Systems Operation Assurance: Preserving Image Quality in Desktop Documents v1.1,” “Guide for the Use of Facial Comparison Investigative Leads v1.0” and “Guideline for ACE-V Methodology in One-to-One Comparisons v1.0” by October 14, 2023.

The code of ethics consists of nine stipulations for face biometrics practitioners, and is meant to compliment rather than replace other codes. Version 2.0 was published in 2018.

FISWG guidelines are used to guide investigative processes in the field, such as for facial feature analysis by the Danish National ID Centre.

