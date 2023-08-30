UK, US employ post offices for national single sign-on

United Kingdom officials are taking steps to increase access to that nation’s One Login digital IDs for those who may have trouble enrolling online.

To do it, they are teaming with the UK Post Office to verify identities. Something similar is happening in the United States.

UK residents can simply stop by a postal office to prove their identity and enroll in One Login using a photo-ID document such as a passport, a UK or European Union driving license, a. biometric residence permit or a European Economic Area national identity card. A postmaster will scan the document and photograph the applicant, then go through a checking process with the Post Office’s partner Yoti, trade publication UKAuthority reports.

“This partnership is just one of a number of innovations One Login will be rolling out over the next 12 months to increase ease of access to digital services,” says Natalie Jones, director of digital identity at the Government Digital Service (GDS).

According to June data, the country’s authentication program has created 1.5 million verified IDs, enabling enrollees to access eight government services. One Login’s goal is to replace the current 190 or so sign-in routes and 44 required personal accounts.

US wants more veterans to sign up for Login.gov

In the United States, state authorities have made similar moves to get more people enrolled in that country’s own single sign-in project, Login.gov.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging veterans to create a Login.gov account for accessing benefits including health care. To increase program rosters, veterans will be able to identify themselves in person at participating postal offices.

Postal workers will review applicant’s driver’s license or other state-issued IDs and create an account, according to a July VA statement.

Last week, the government announced it had created 70 million Login.gov single sign-in accounts, a 50 percent increase compared to a year ago. The service creates a single sign-on for 43 federal and state services. It has found itself under scrutiny after the agency in charge of it, the General Services Administration, was accused of making “misrepresentations” to win a $187 million modernization grant.

Despite these challenges, the GSA has been preparing a tender for a Login.gov upgrade for remote ID-proofing.

Among government technology providers are biometric verification company ID.me and background check specialist Sterling Check, which have recently extended their product-development agreement until 2028.

