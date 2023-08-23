VisionLabs launches upgraded biometric access control terminal, lands deal in UAE

VisionLabs, the Russia-founded facial recognition company with headquarters in the Netherlands, has launched a new version of its biometric access control terminal and says that it has already found a buyer in the United Arab Emirates.

The Luna Ace 2 is a slimmer, more compact version of its facial recognition-based access control device created to cater to government and large enterprise customers. The device features a 7-inch screen and an enhanced system of cameras, and VisionLabs’ “on-the-move” technology allows people to pass through the identity check without even stopping, the company says in a release.

“All those things made us fall in love with smartphones after the cell phone design frenzy of the 2000s,” says Bhushan Kate, the IMEA regional director at VisionLabs. “We designed a beautiful hi-tech device but with enterprise-grade software running on it.”

VisionLabs did not disclose the buyer of its Luna Ace 2 devices – Biometric Update has reached out to the company for more details. However, the company did note that the UAE plans to use the hardware in its infrastructure. The country has been introducing facial recognition in passport control, police, public transport, banking and other public projects.

The company opened its office in Dubai in 2020 and has been working alongside Armenian computer vision firm Smart Engines to provide verification solutions for the Emirates NBD, the largest bank in the UAE.

In July, the company introduced its deepfake detection technology with claims that its algorithm’s accuracy rate reaches between 92 and 100 percent, comparable to some of the best in the world.

VisionLabs also said in June it will cooperate with the Russian government on developing technology for the country’s unified biometrics system (UBS). In February, it was added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List.

