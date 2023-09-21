Sumsub and OneID bring document-free ID verification to UK via banks

Sumsub’s non-document identity verification platform is being launched in the company’s native UK. Following its introduction in Nigeria, Brazil, India and other countries, Sumsub has developed a strategic partnership with OneID, an identity provider that is certified by the UK government for compliance with personal data regulations, to bring it to financial institutions and customers in the UK.

The platform enables users to log in to their bank accounts and give consent to share personal data from secure bank records, in an ID verification process that a company release says takes less than five seconds.

Speed and breadth are the platform’s key features: in addition to an exponentially faster onboarding time than the industry average of two minutes, with no need to upload photos or ID documents, non-document ID verification will cover 95 percent of the UK’s adult population. Institutions that will facilitate customer data verification include Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Chase, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, MBNA, Monzo, NatWest, RBS, Santander, Starling, TSB, Ulster, and Virgin Money.

The platform, which offers SDK integration and customization, targets clients in fintech, crypto, online gaming, and transportation.

Andrew Sever, CEO of Sumsub, says the deal will result in a faster, more secure user experience while also simplifying regulatory compliance. “We are replacing complex authentication procedures for UK-based clients with a unique online banking log-in eliminating identity fraud, duplicate accounts and bot-based verification attempts,” he said.

Earlier in September, Sumsub announced a deal with the Canadian anti-money laundering (AML) and regulatory compliance company, AML Incubator. The company has also released plans to open an APAC headquarters in Singapore.

Also this month, OneID received US$1.3 million in new funding to expand its bank-verified digital ID services.

biometrics | digital ID | Federated Identity | identity document | identity verification | UK