‘Communicator’ badge would authenticate wearer with heartbeat biometrics

AI startup Humane is getting more attention with its Star Trek-communicator style biometric phone and compute device.

An article in the investment publication The Daily Upside describes the first innovation in mobile devices (if you don’t count big phone/small phone/big phone/small phone as a history of innovations) in many cycles.

It’s a wearable called the AI Pin, a tiny glossy black or off-white device that acts as a phone, a minder and a monitor – it plays laser images on a wearer’s hand. Humane says on its website that the device uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon system-on-chip semiconductors.

But for some audiences, the most meaningful news coming out of Humane is that its AI Pin will authenticate the wearer by sensing their heartbeat. Heartbeats as an identifier have shown up in U.S. military R&D trials.

That is all that is known about Humane’s biometrics now.

The AI Pin actually is a magnet uniting the communicator on the front of a shirt, jacket or dress and a battery underneath.

According to The Daily Upside article, the battery and the pin can communicate with each other using magnetic pulses. The pulses also are designed to communicate with the wearer, too.

The publication claims to have seen a number of Humane patents hinting at hand and nail interfaces and wayfinding functions.

