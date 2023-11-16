Machine vision player SiLC reports $25M investment but says little

Silicon photonics vendor SiLC has announced $25 million in new funding but is not saying much else about the deal.

Participants in the funding include industrial-robotics companies Hokuyo, Hankook and ROHM. It is not known if it is an equity or debt deal or any other details. SilC says it had already raised $31 million in seed and series A rounds.

Company officials have pledged the money to expanding production of its newest products as well as developing mobility, robotics, camera and security markets. It is likely that facial recognition will be a part of the electronics’ capabilities.

Target applications for SiLC include industrial robots, autonomous vehicles, and consumer devices for augmented and virtual reality.

SiLC’s most recent product line is called the Eyeonic vision system, which uses frequency-modulated continuous-wave, or chirped, lidar. FMCW-chip lidar can directly measure the speed of objects imaged by machine vision by using the Doppler effect. The company has said in the past that the technology can be used for long-distance biometric identification.

