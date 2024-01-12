Next Biometrics’ fingerprint sensor receives Chinese security certification

Next Biometrics has a significant step towards expanding its footprint in the second most populous nation in the world. The Norwegian fingerprint sensor maker has received the China ID certification for its popular FAP20 sensor, allowing it to access more market segments in the country.

Marcus Laurén, chief product officer at Next, says that the certification will open doors to high-end markets. Only a few original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally hold the China ID certificate.

The certification was obtained through a local Chinese partner.

“Achieving the China ID is a key milestone in our entry into [the] biometric market in China,” says Laurén. “The certification is the result of a rigorous testing process, where the partner, and all its hardware and software integrations, must prove to be compliant with strict security requirements.”

The FAP20 sensor is already certified by both the FBI and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to the firm. Obtaining the Chinese security requirement, which is similar to that of India’s biometric identity program Aadhaar, means that Next’s sensor is ready to be used for on-device authentication and verification in industries such as government and banking.

The news comes as the company continues on a steady growth trajectory in the Asian market.

At the beginning of January, Next sealed a deal to deliver another batch of FAP20 fingerprint sensors to a Singapore-based customer by the end of Q1 2024, following a similar order the previous month for the Chinese market. At the time, Next Biometrics CEO Ulf Ritsvall said that the China ID certification would mean more orders for the firm.

The company has also made deals in India last year for Aadhaar L1-certified authentication devices.

In September 2024, the Oslo-based company announced it raised about NOK 60 million (US$5.4million) to boost its operations and prepare for future orders.

