ComplyCube receives UK certification for biometric age verification

Identity verification provider ComplyCube, announced it has received the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) Technical Requirements for Age Check Systems and Data Protection and Privacy Certification with zero non-conformities.

ComplyCube’s age verification with biometric liveness detection and customizable automation gives businesses the tools they need to meet age restriction regulations without compromising the user experience, the company says.

It also aligns with privacy-by-design and redacts PII to ensure users only share necessary information. Businesses can also opt for the no-ID age estimation tool, which utilizes selfie biometrics.

Age verification tech can help entities comply with new and tightening regulations around the world, such as the UK Online Safety Bill, GDPR, and California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (COPPA).

Non-compliance with protecting the data of minors has recently been in the spotlight, with Google paying a $170 million fine for violating COPPA by using targeted ads on its Youtube Kids app, demonstrating the hefty cost of non-compliance.

“Regulatory compliance in age-restricted sectors is not just a legal requirement but a moral obligation,” says Joshua Dent, the company’s business strategy manager. “Our certification by ACCS, with zero non-conformities, showcases our market-leading ability to help businesses meet these expectations and build trust with their customers.”

The age verification tool could also be used to secure dating apps and sports betting.

“This certification serves as a proof of our firm commitment to delivering top-tier age verification solutions,” says Dr. Tarek Nechma, ComplyCube’s CEO. “We ensure that online platforms are secure and only accessible to suitable age groups, all while maintaining a strong focus on protecting user privacy and data security.”

