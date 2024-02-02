LastPass FIDO2 certification, Privakey enterprise SSO boost passwordless access

LastPass has become the first password manager to achieve FIDO2 certification for its servers, while Privakey launches passwordless SSO for enterprises, and Google has partnered with several popular platforms to encourage passkey adoption.

LastPass server receives FIDO2 certification

Password and identity management provider LastPass has completed the FIDO2 certification process for its servers. The company says it is the first password manager to receive the certification.

While users will still need to use a master password for some account actions, customers can log in to trusted devices using authenticators like biometrics, such as Touch ID or Windows Hello.

“Meeting the FIDO2 certification standard means customers can confidently trust that LastPass provides strict and secure authentication options to access their vault, as validated and certified by the FIDO Alliance,” says LastPass CPO Don MacLennan. “LastPass is proud to continue leading the charge towards a passwordless future, offering even greater security and authority in our passwordless offering.”

Customers were first able to use FIDO2 authenticators to securely log in to their LastPass vault circa August 2023.

Privakey launches passwordless SSO for enterprises

Passwordless authentication provider Privakey has launched its single sign-on (SSO) for enterprises, according to an announcement.

Privakey’s passwordless SSO uses a cryptographic authenticator that incorporates a user’s biometric data, PIN, and passkey for authentication and authorization, reducing the risk of attacks through a fast, simple process.

Privakey SSO has built-in identity verification, as a user inputs biometrics or a PIN along with the device-based passkey. The sign-on option can be implemented as a standalone platform or integrated into common enterprise platforms like Microsoft, Google, and Okta.

Small and medium enterprises can implement Privakey’s SSO within hours.

“We’ve engineered our solution to be fast, easy to use, scalable, and robust, ready to help you eliminate passwords—the primary target of cybercriminals,” says Charles Durkin, Privakey CEO. “It’s ideal for healthcare, financial services, ecommerce, legal, and IT sectors.”

The SSO free beta test will run from January 30, 2024, to May 31, 2024.

Passkeys added to Google Password Manager on Pixel

Users of Google’s Pixel smartphones generation 5a and newer can use the phone’s native password manager to find out which of their accounts support passkeys and implement them.

The password manager update was part of a package of feature upgrades for Pixel phones pushed out in December, and also applies to Pixel tablets.

Launch partners Adobe, Best Buy, DocuSign, eBay, Kayak, Money Forward, Nintendo, PayPal, Uber and Yahoo! Japan will show Pixel users with accounts how to implement passkeys, according to the blog post announcement. TikTok will soon, as well.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | FIDO Alliance | FIDO2 | Google | LastPass | passkeys | passwordless