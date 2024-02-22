World Bank reportedly considering $321M DPI project for Jordan

The World Bank is reported to be working on a project to support the development of Jordan’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem as the country looks forward to digitizing all government services by 2025.

Jordan News reports, citing Al-Mamlaka TV, that the project, designed on three principal pilers, seeks to build on the country’s digital ID program by supporting its digital transformation efforts through the digitization of government services.

The pillars are service delivery, government efficiency and transparency and accountability.

The project, those familiar with it say, also intends to digitize and simplify service delivery in other important domains including healthcare, education and the financial industry.

The outlet mentions the World Bank plan is still in the works, and the amount to be disbursed is likely to total $549 million.

Once the project is implemented – reportedly over a period of four years — it is expected that it will also create a scenario in which data sharing among government institutions and agencies, and even with private sector verifying entities, will be facilitated. Jordan also has a partnership with Japan on the development of DPI.

The awaited project is in line with Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), through the National Strategy for Digital Transformation and its Implementation Plan, which aims to enliven the country’s economy through a digital transformation drive that includes the building of digital identity, digital payments and data sharing platforms.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Jordan, Bisher Khasawneh, and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga recently held discussions related to the Bretton Woods institution’s support for the country in this regard.

Among other issues, they discussed support for reforms on a wide range of issues including boosting government efficiency and transparency and accountability as outlined in the EMV, Aran News reports.

Jordan had planned to issue one million digital IDs by the end of 2023, as part of a goal to issue 3.5 million by 2025. IrisGuard’s biometric technology is used in the activation of digital IDs in the country.

