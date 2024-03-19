FB pixel

Famoco and NewLogic integrate with MOSIP for biometric social welfare delivery

| Ayang Macdonald
Enterprise mobility management provider Famoco has announced a new collaboration which includes a full integration of its end-to-end software with MOSIP with the objective of simplifying the way organizations deliver social assistance to beneficiaries with biometrics.

According to the announcement, the deal extends Famoco’s partnership with long-term partner Newlogic, with which it has collaborated in the past on a turnkey solution to enable the dispatch of cash and voucher assistance.

In this new move, Famoco has combined its technology with Newlogic’s OpenSSP platform, and an integration with MOSIP’s authentication tools, including the INJI digital wallet and e-Signet identity verification solution, to support organizations in their humanitarian and safety nets efforts. The solution was on demonstration during the MOSIP Connect 2024 conference which took place from March 5-7 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The integration will ensure the provision of digital records and biometric authentication to verify the identities of those benefiting from aid, ensuring traceability and enhancing the management of resources. The infrastructure, the announcement indicates, relies on biometric devices equipped with an enrollment application and remotely controlled through the Famoco Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform.

“As we announce Famoco integration with MOSIP, I am thrilled about the endless possibilities this collaboration brings. MOSIP’s Modular Open Source Identity Platform aligns seamlessly with our commitment to innovation and technology for good,” Famoco Chief Commercial Officer Benoit Ravier says. “Together with our partner Newlogic, using OpenSSP, we embark on a journey to redefine digital identity, offering solutions that transcend boundaries and empower communities.”

“Our end-to-end solution, seamlessly integrated with MOSIP, sets a new standard in delivering aid with precision and efficiency to public and international organizations. This milestone not only strengthens our position in the industry but also underscores our dedication to providing frontier solutions for a connected world, while ensuring no digital harm, making a lasting impact on safetynet, social health and development aid.”

Famoco says the new partnership seeks to proffer solutions to some problems related to paper-based processes, such as delays in document verification, in the implementation of cash and in-kind humanitarian programs by governments, development agencies, international organizations and non-governmental organizations.

This latest move is part of Famoco’s efforts deployed over the years to build what its CEO Lionel Baraban called a humanitarian stack during an ID4Africa livecast last year.

