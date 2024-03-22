FB pixel

Fingerprint biometrics on ID cards legally invalid, but EU top court declines change

Time granted to fix legal footing
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Fingerprint biometrics on ID cards legally invalid, but EU top court declines change
 

The European Union’s top court has ruled that governments that mandate handing over fingerprint biometrics for identity cards are not breaking European privacy laws. They are, however, doing it illegally.

In its ruling, published on Thursday, the European Court of Justice explains that the mandatory insertion of fingerprint data in ID cards is compatible with fundamental privacy rights. The court also argues that obtaining biometrics is justified because of the need to combat identity theft and to ensure the interoperability of verification systems.

The court, however, has also declared that the EU regulation on mandatory fingerprinting of ID cards is invalid.

“The regulation in question was adopted on an incorrect legal basis and, therefore, in accordance with the wrong legislative procedure, namely the ordinary legislative procedure, rather than a special legislative procedure requiring, in particular, unanimity in the Council. The Court therefore declares the regulation to be invalid,” the ruling states.

Luckily for European governments, the legal decision states that declaring the fingerprinting regulation invalid would have “serious negative consequences” and that the regulation should stay in force until new rules are in place. The deadline for this is December 31, 2026.

The case dates to 2021 when a German citizen filed a case against Wiesbaden city authorities for denying him a new ID card without handing over biometric fingerprint records. The lawsuit was brought by campaign group Digitalcourage.

The European Court of Justice was tasked with deciding whether taking fingerprint biometrics and storing them in ID cards is in accordance with other EU laws, including the bloc’s Charter of Fundamental Rights and its data privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Despite the European top court’s decision, some European digital rights campaigners are declaring a win.

“Even though the Court of Justice unfortunately did not dismiss the fingerprinting of the entire population on the merits, mandatory fingerprinting only has a future if all EU governments are unanimous and in agreement. I appeal on national governments to phase out this blanket collection of biometrics!” Patrick Breyer, German Pirate Party politician and member of the European Parliament, wrote on X.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Launch of NFID Foundation puts focus on SSI in the security industry

Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) has a new advocacy group, with the launch of the NFID Foundation, a non-profit consortium that promotes…

 

Efforts to provide digital ID for access to govt services advance

As countries work to facilitate the way their citizens, both home and abroad, can access public services or complete online…

 

Buenos Aires’ controversial facial recognition network remains in limbo

The future of Buenos Aires’ controversial public facial recognition system, which has been used to spy on civil society members…

 

AI for secure digital identity revolutionizing banking in Pakistan

Artificial Intelligence (AI), is revolutionizing the banking sector and presents unprecedented options for proficiency and innovation. The adoption of AI…

 

Financial fraud is exploding, fueled by cheap and easy generative AI tools

If biometrics and digital identity providers seem hyperbolic about the risk of fraud and the importance of data security, consider…

 

HID security report says mobile identity to be ‘ubiquitous’ in five years

Mobile ID and multi-factor authentication join biometrics on the list of technologies headlining HID Global’s newly released 2024 State of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events