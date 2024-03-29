FB pixel

Major League Baseball’s biometric ticketing collects 6K opening day hits

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Major League Baseball’s biometric ticketing collects 6K opening day hits
 

Fans entered several stadiums with biometrics during the opening day of the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, and the league has high hopes for the touchless access program.

The Washington Nationals added biometric ticketing to their opening day lineup through MLB’s Go-Ahead Entry. The introduction of Go-Ahead Entry allows fans attending Nationals games to use the MLB Ballpark app for touchless entry at gates equipped with dedicated hardware.

Fans using the optional service register their biometrics with a selfie and then use facial authentication to enter at full walking speed through dedicated gates. Four lanes have been deployed at Nationals Park in D.C. Two of those are on the west end of the Park’s center field gates, another in center field, and one more on the first-base side of the stadium.

The rollout in Washington follows trials last year at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia last year. Those trials showed the biometric lines moving 68 percent faster, and 2.5 times more people passing through them than the fastest lane using physical or smartphone-based tickets, reports the Fredericksburg Free Press. The Phillies have taken their deployment stadium-wide for the 2024 season.

Prior to that, face biometrics were used for entry to New York Mets games with Wicket technology, and to Cleveland Guardians games with Clear’s technology.

The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants have already implemented Go-Ahead Entry, and around 6,000 fans used it at Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Thursday, ABC13 reports. MLB plans to eventually expand from the four above teams to all 30 in the league.

Washington and San Francisco opened on Thursday on the road, while Philadelphia’s home game was rained out.

One fan asked about biometric venue access by the publication said she was not comfortable with the optional program, but the Astros are looking for increased participation over the course of the season.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s inherently bad,” Jake Laperruque of the Center of Democracy and Technology told ABC13. “It’s important to ask what happens to these profiles.”

Laperruque’s tentative approval is noteworthy, given his well-documented concerns about the deployment of facial recognition in a regulatory environment compared by some to the “wild west.”

The Astros say the technology did not run perfectly on opening day, but did not struggle to identify people on any particular race or gender.

“In terms of the technology, the end to end execution and implementation is proprietary,” MLB Chief Operations and Strategy Officer Chris Marinak told Mirror Sports U.S.

“Now we use vendors and we use other third-party technology for a whole host of things, including the security screening process, the facial recognition element, you know, some of the other software development pedestals, screen delivery,” Marinak adds. “But we really do believe that we’re the first one to kind of put all the pieces together in a way that you’ve seen. And we’re really optimistic that more and more clubs next year will get a chance to use that technology.”

The Mirror also notes that the league is handling the rollout, rather than delegating it to the teams.

Marinak says 93 percent of fans currently use mobile devices for stadium entry, compared to 12 to 15 percent in 2019. He also says that the very first trial of biometric ticketing through Go-Ahead Entry drew 2,000 signups without being actively promoted. Eventually, he says, facial authentication could be deployed to concessions and in-stadium vendors for biometric purchasing, as well as suite access and VIP areas.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Brits support police use of biometrics technology but only if its regulated: survey

British citizens support police use of biometric identification and verification systems – but they remain skeptical about private organizations’ use…

 

AI fraud may be too much for some financial companies, warns Treasury Dept

The risks of generative artificial intelligence are looming over the financial services industry. As access to more advanced AI tools…

 

Idemia Secure Transactions works with Qualcomm for offline CBDC payments

Idemia Secure Transactions (IST), the secure payments division of Idemia, announced it is working with Qualcomm to offer users offline payments on…

 

Jumio named in BIPA lawsuit over crypto ID verification

Biometric identity verification provider Jumio is in legal hot water again for alleged violations of Illinois’ BIPA. This time, plaintiff…

 

Innovatrics adds iris biometrics to its facial recognition toolkit

Innovatrics is adding iris biometrics to its universal facial recognition SDK, the SmartFace Embedded Toolkit. The SmartFace Embedded Toolkit was…

 

Researchers develop model to maintain identity in generated faces

Imperial College London researchers have developed Arc2Face, an advanced computer model that generates realistic images of human faces. What sets…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events