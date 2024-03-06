Major upgrade for identity verification API from ID Analyzer to increase speed, accuracy

ID Analyzer, a Taiwan-based digital identity verification web API provider, has issued a press release announcing upgrades to its API that include better accuracy, faster processing and expanded identity document support.

In version 2, the firm promises improved data extraction capabilities and refined authentication techniques, and support for a broader selection of international identity documents including driver’s licenses, passports, and ID cards. Computer vision and machine learning algorithms perform data extraction and verification in milliseconds for a near-frictionless customer onboarding experience.

The commitment to minimal friction is also apparent on the integration side, as ID Analyzer has built its API on a flexible REST software architecture model that makes it easy to incorporate into existing systems and workflows, or to build applications on. It is compatible across mobile, web and desktop and includes options for secure cloud-based deployments or on-premises integration tailored to specific security and data sovereignty needs. It is easily scalable for rapid growth, and adaptable to evolutions in Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.

“As identity fraud grows increasingly sophisticated, businesses need robust tools to combat it,” says Mark Hung, product director at ID Analyzer. “This major upgrade to our identity verification API empowers organizations with exceptionally accurate and rapid identity verification, ensuring seamless customer experiences while mitigating the risks of fraudulent activity. We’re committed to continuous innovation in the ID verification space, helping businesses stay ahead of the curve.”

Use cases for the identity verification API range from onboarding and fraud prevention for financial services firms, age verification for restricted products and services offered online, identity checks and KYC for the travel and tourism industry, and secure patient identification to strengthen sensitive data security and streamline patient onboarding in the healthcare sector.

ID Analyzer’s identity verification API V2 is available immediately. The ID Analyzer website has more information.

