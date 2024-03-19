NEC updates NeoFace Reveal with new interface and facial recognition tools

NEC’s flagship facial recognition product, NeoFace Reveal, has been updated to Version 5, adding a new user interface, improved image enhancement tools, and morphological analysis compliant with standards set by the Facial Identification Scientific Working Group (FISWG), among other features.

A press release announcing the update says Reveal 5 is designed for use in criminal investigation and biometric fraud prevention for government agencies, law enforcement and civil applicant processing organizations. NEC promises that the advanced image enhancement and review tools in particular will make it useful for crime laboratories. The tools offer one-to-many (1:N) or one-to-one (1:1) facial recognition against biometric databases of any size, with the ability to refine poor image quality for better matching results.

Algorithmically, Reveal 5 integrates NEC’s NeoFace biometric face matching, which has been independently validated by NIST in the Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE), ranking at the top for accuracy and proving exceptionally resilient to variants in age, race, and pose angle. NEC’s Elastic Matching (ELM) Engine leverages microservice architecture for cloud deployment to ensure recoverability and scalability for large databases within the Microsoft Azure cloud. It uses Paro matcher for speedy facial recognition and can be extended for future modalities such as tattoo recognition.

“We are proud to offer Reveal 5, a groundbreaking solution that reaffirms NEC’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for criminal investigation and fraud prevention,” says Eugene le Roux, senior vice president of NEC Advanced Recognition Systems (ARS). “The unmatched accuracy and speed of Reveal 5, validated by NIST, empowers law enforcement and government agencies with unparalleled confidence in their investigative capabilities, ultimately contributing to the creation of safer communities.”

While NEC lists use cases including identity verification and fraud prevention, the system’s core market is evidenced by its features: the streamlined interface is specifically targeted to forensic examiners, criminal investigators and detectives using the ACE-V (Analysis, Comparison, Evaluation and Verification) method, the most common method of forensic examination worldwide in criminal investigations. FISWG compliance means examiners have the option to perform further reviews after the primary verification of a face biometrics search. Reveal 5’s suite of image enhancement algorithms can improve matching accuracy for facial images captured at difficult angles. And, a quick search feature for 1:N face recognition creates photobooks and galleries for case and image management, video face de-clustering, and more.

“NEC’s dedication to fostering safer communities is exemplified through our development of Reveal 5,” says Gary Lac, vice president of solutions for NEC ARS. “With its comprehensive toolkit and user-centric design, Reveal 5 empowers users with the necessary tools for the most accurate and streamlined investigative process.”

NEC biometrics to have major presence at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2024

A press release from NEC Asia Pacific (APAC) says the company will be a “prominent exhibitor” at the Milipol Asia-Pacific 2024 conference in Singapore from April 3-5, showcasing its AI-focused systems for border security and advanced biometrics for streamlined identification and ID verification.

Marquee billing goes to the debut of a new gateless access control system that authenticates multiple people at the same time, by combining NEC’s facial recognition technology with person re-identification based on the characteristics of an individual’s clothing. The undercard includes an AI command center for real-time threat detection, an AI concierge that generates conversations powered by AI, fiber optics for intrusion and perimeter detection, and LiDAR analytics for road patrol.

Koichiro Koide, CEO of NEC Asia Pacific, says the major global tech and biometrics provider is “honored to partner with the Home Team Science & Technology Agency (HTX), leveraging NEC’s global AI expertise to co-create solutions faster. This public-private model unlocks innovation, bringing the best of NEC’s global expertise to benefit Asia Pacific societies.”

Harnessing AI to complement and augment human creativity is the subject of a panel at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2024 on April 4, 2024 at 2:15pm local time at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. General Manager and Head of NEC Generative AI Center Dr. Akihiko Iketani will participate in the discussion.

