FB pixel

ATB Ventures’ Oliu to provide identity verification for Alberta.ca users

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Mobile Biometrics
ATB Ventures’ Oliu to provide identity verification for Alberta.ca users
 

Calgary-based ATB Ventures has secured a deal to provide its digital trust platform, Oliu, to the Government of Alberta. A release says the implementation of Oliu will offer fast, efficient and secure verification for Albertans with an Alberta.ca account.

“This project empowers Albertans to choose how they want to identify themselves when accessing online services,” says Nate Glubish, the province’s Minister of Technology and Innovation. “It’s a great show of confidence that ATB is taking advantage of the secure Alberta.ca account to deliver value to its customers.”

The Alberta.ca account program was introduced in 2015. Anyone with a valid email can create an account, although verified accounts are limited to Alberta residents with a valid driver’s license or provincial identity document. The program has so far logged 2.1 million verified accounts, more than 1 million of which are actively used to access online government services.

Now, any organization that uses Oliu’s digital trust platform can quickly onboard users who have a verified Alberta.ca account, which logs a user’s verified status with new service providers without copying any personal information.

“At ATB Financial, we are proud to partner on this initiative which aims to deliver a safer and more efficient online environment for Albertans. Enabling Albertans to leverage their verified Alberta.ca account for secure identity verification enhances digital access while prioritizing their privacy,” says Dan Hugo, chief financial and strategy officer at ATB Financial.

As part of the deal, Oliu, the first Canadian company to achieve the PCTF certification through the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), completed a privacy impact assessment approved by the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Consumers fine to take time for biometric ID verification in return for less fraud: Veriff

The prevalence of identity fraud incidents is making consumers weigh the fraud protection record of businesses before signing up with…

 

Florida law brings age verification for adult sites, bans social media for users under 14

Florida governor Ron de Santis has signed House Bill 3 (HB 3) to enact a law requiring social media platforms…

 

Ghana, Kenya facilitate biometric passport services for compatriots in Canada, China

The Ghanaian High Commission in Canada recently undertook what has been described as an innovative process to facilitate passport issuance…

 

The Gambia reaches 1.17M birth registration milestone with World Bank support

A World Bank-supported project to help set up a digital Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (eCRVS) system for The Gambia…

 

White House AI policy a ‘seismic policy shift’ for biometrics developers and vendors

The World Privacy Forum (WPF) has logged its first impressions of the White House’s new AI policy, with a focus…

 

AuthenticID, Anonybit execs share insights on privacy-centric biometric authentication

Businesses continue to struggle to secure sensitive data, and to separate attacks using compromised data from biometric authentication attempts by…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events