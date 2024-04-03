ATB Ventures’ Oliu to provide identity verification for Alberta.ca users

Calgary-based ATB Ventures has secured a deal to provide its digital trust platform, Oliu, to the Government of Alberta. A release says the implementation of Oliu will offer fast, efficient and secure verification for Albertans with an Alberta.ca account.

“This project empowers Albertans to choose how they want to identify themselves when accessing online services,” says Nate Glubish, the province’s Minister of Technology and Innovation. “It’s a great show of confidence that ATB is taking advantage of the secure Alberta.ca account to deliver value to its customers.”

The Alberta.ca account program was introduced in 2015. Anyone with a valid email can create an account, although verified accounts are limited to Alberta residents with a valid driver’s license or provincial identity document. The program has so far logged 2.1 million verified accounts, more than 1 million of which are actively used to access online government services.

Now, any organization that uses Oliu’s digital trust platform can quickly onboard users who have a verified Alberta.ca account, which logs a user’s verified status with new service providers without copying any personal information.

“At ATB Financial, we are proud to partner on this initiative which aims to deliver a safer and more efficient online environment for Albertans. Enabling Albertans to leverage their verified Alberta.ca account for secure identity verification enhances digital access while prioritizing their privacy,” says Dan Hugo, chief financial and strategy officer at ATB Financial.

As part of the deal, Oliu, the first Canadian company to achieve the PCTF certification through the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), completed a privacy impact assessment approved by the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta.

Article Topics

Alberta | ATB Ventures | biometrics | digital government | identity verification | Oliu