Cross-border digital ID project SIDI Hub announces world tour after EU grant

| Masha Borak
After receiving a grant from the European Union, SIDI Hub, an initiative to create a digital ID that is interoperable across borders, is planning a tour of the world. The organization will host a series of workshops across five continents, inviting stakeholders from the digital identity field.

Led by the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), GlobalPlatform and OpenID, the Sustainable and Interoperable Digital Identity (SIDI) Hub is a joint initiative created by 17 open standard groups related to digital identity. In February, the project became one of nine awarded with a grant through the NGI Sargasso framework. The scheme awards up to 100,000 euros (US$107,165) in equity-free funding.

The group released a draft strategy at the beginning of March, outlining key areas of focus such as defining cross-border use cases for digital IDs and minimum requirements for digital identity interoperability.

SIDI Hub members include DIF, the Trust Over IP Foundation, the FIDO Alliance, the Kantara Initiative, the Open Wallet Foundation, OIX and the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) as well as government and non-profit organizations.

SIDI Hub workshops will be held on May 20 in Cape Town, South Africa, before ID4Africa; June 3 in Berlin, Germany, before the European Identity & Cloud Conference; September 10 in Washington D.C. before Identity Week; October 25 in Tokyo and November 15 (tentative) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before the G20.

The SIDI Hub is also looking for sponsors to contribute anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000 to the project.

