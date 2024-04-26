FB pixel

Selfie biometrics companies score deals in betting, automotive and stock trading

| Masha Borak
Customer wins for CAF, 700Credit, Onfido and iDenfy demonstrate the breadth of applications selfie biometrics are being utilized for.

Brazilian digital identity verification company CAF will help GeoComply to bring its KYC and AML product IDComply to the country’s rising sports betting industry.

Brazil is preparing to regulate its huge betting gray market and international gambling platforms are readying themselves to handle the country’s 3,500 identity documents and sophisticated fraud. To maintain safe and compliant platforms, betting operators will need best-in-class identity verification solutions, says CAF’s CEO Jason Howard.

U.S. credit score and driver’s license authentication company 700Credit has announced an integration with F&I tool provider iTapMenu. F&I Menus offer finance and insurance products during a car sale.

As part of the deal, iTapMenu will gain access to 700Credit’s mobile driver’s license authentication platform QuickScan which scans mobile documents to provide car dealerships confirmation on a customer’s driver’s license and identity. The product also includes ID fraud detection, identity verification and selfie comparison to driver’s license image.

UK-based Onfido will provide its selfie biometrics authentication product Selfie Motion to online trade and investment platform eToro. The deal will help eToro users log in the platform in case they cannot log in after changing their phone number. The trading platform has over 35 million registered users in more than 100 countries.

Onfido recently launched its Compliance Suite which allows businesses to handle their compliance needs. The selfie biometrics company was recently acquired by Entrust.

Last but not least, iDenfy has a new client. Fiduciary services provider Fidesta will be using the company’s ID verification and AML tools to onboard customers.

iDenfy also recently sealed a deal with Czechia-based trading education platform FTMO. The Lithuanian biometric ID verification company says that it has saved nearly US$1.08 million for its partners in 2023 thanks to an offer that allows them to pay per approved verification.

