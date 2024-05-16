Supercom: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

May 16, 2024 – SuperCom has racked up a series of customer wins with European governments for its electronic monitoring with biometric capabilities, GPS tracking and secure communications technologies, totaling $5 million in value.

Deliveries for the new orders will be carried out over the next three months.

The new orders cap a strong first quarter for SuperCom marked by a strong increase in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), after it reported even more robust EBITDA growth in full-year 2023. EBITDA surged from $0.2 million the prior year to $4.8 million, according to SuperCom’s year-end report.

The company reports revenue of $6.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, up 8 percent from Q1 2023, and net income swung to a gain of $0.8 million compared to a net loss of $1.5 million a year earlier. SuperCom’s EBITDA increased by 400 percent in the first quarter of 2024, to $2 million.

Three years of revenue growth in a row

April 26, 2024 – Supercom revenues increased by 51 percent for full-year 2023, reaching $26.6 million. Net loss was $4 million, compared to $7.5 million a year earlier.

Swings to a Q3 profit

November 15, 2023 – SuperCom has reported an unaudited profit of $146,000, or $0.24 per share non-GAAP (GAAP was not posted) on revenue of $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30. This compares to a net loss of $2.1 million, or a loss of $0.25 per share non-GAAP, on revenue of $6.2 million a year ago for the biometric monitoring solution provider.

For the nine months ended September 30, SuperCom reported a loss of $2.4 million, or profit of $0.31 per share, on revenue of $20.9 million. This compares to a net loss of $7.2 million, $1.22, on revenue of $12.5 million for the same period last year.

The company secured a $3 million contract through a subsidiary for alcohol use monitoring in California during the quarter.

Big revenue increases and a public placement

Aug 3, 2023 – Revenue for SuperCom, the government-focused biometric identification and authentication firm, grew smartly in both the second quarter and first half.

Narrows net first quarter loss by 35 percent year over year

May 16, 2023 – Public-sector ID vendor SuperCom is reporting qualified good news in its first quarter of 2023.

Public listing rule misstep

Dec 21, 2022 – Executives at SuperCom say they were notified last year — December 13, 2021 — by Nasdaq Stock Market officials that SuperCom common shares had fallen below the market's $1 minimum bid.

Goes for reverse stock split

Nov 24, 2022 – The Israel-based company has recently approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares.

Doubled earnings in Q3

Oct 28, 2022 – SuperCom is reporting doubled revenue in the third quarter of 2022 to $6.3 million, and gross profit of $2.1 million, also up roughly 100 percent compared to a year ago.

New US monitoring contracts, Q2 revenue up

Aug 10, 2022 – SuperCom has secured an agreement with a new customer and strategic partner who is reportedly one of the largest private probation and judicial drug testing companies in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Company to raise $4.7M

Mar 2, 2022 – SuperCom has reached an agreement with an institutional investor to sell $4.7 million in ordinary shares in a registered direct offering.

Chairman buys half a million shares in the company

Jan 11, 2022 – Chairman of the SuperCom board, Arie Trabelsi, has notified the company that he purchased 512,000 shares in the firm on the open market as part of his plan to buy up to 3 million shares, listed on NASDAQ as SPCB.

