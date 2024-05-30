FB pixel

Tasmanian Law Reform Institute calls for privacy law overhaul

| Abigail Opiah
A comprehensive review conducted by the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute (TLRI) has shed light on the deficiencies in Tasmania’s current privacy laws, prompting urgent calls for reform to better safeguard the community’s privacy rights.

The TLRI’s findings, outlined in a newly released report, highlight significant gaps and shortcomings in Tasmania’s privacy regulations. According to the report, the existing legal framework fails to provide adequate protection for individuals’ privacy in the face of rapid technological advancements and evolving societal norms.

Key concerns raised by the TLRI include the fragmented nature of Tasmania’s privacy laws, which are dispersed across various statutes and regulations, resulting in inconsistencies and confusion. Moreover, the report emphasizes the need to address the proliferation of digital technology and its implications for privacy, including emerging risks associated with facial recognition and automated decision-making systems.

In response to these challenges, the TLRI has issued 63 recommendations aimed at updating and strengthening Tasmania’s privacy laws. These recommendations include the establishment of a comprehensive privacy framework to replace the current piecemeal approach, as well as the introduction of a statutory tort for serious invasions of privacy to provide individuals with legal recourse for privacy breaches.

Furthermore, the TLRI calls for amendments to the Personal Information Protection Act 2004 (Tas) to enhance its scope, enforcement, and alignment with national standards. The report also advocates for greater harmonization between privacy laws and other legislative schemes, such as freedom of information rights and surveillance legislation, to ensure consistent and comprehensive privacy protections across all areas of governance.

In the document, it states that the TLRI considers that the introduction of a statutory tort for serious invasions of privacy would address a significant gap in privacy protection in Tasmania, which appears unlikely to be addressed in common law in the immediate term.

Addressing emerging threats to privacy, such as stalking, harassment, and image-based abuse, the TLRI recommends the introduction of state-based offenses to combat these issues and protect individuals from privacy violations.

