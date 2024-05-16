Uniken introduces palm vein biometrics to REL-ID platform for banking security

Uniken has unveiled the integration of palm vein authentication into its REL-ID platform, offering an advanced biometric security solution for the banking industry. This technology is accessible both online and in physical branches, providing a reliable and secure authentication method.

Of particular note is Uniken’s emphasis on the utility of palm vein authentication in rural areas, where smartphone usage may be limited and traditional digital authentication methods may not be feasible. By offering a device-independent solution that can be implemented at banking branches, palm vein technology ensures secure access for all customers, the company says.

“PalmVein authentication, unlike most other biometrics, is extremely protective of user privacy as it relies on internal biological structures that can only be captured by using specially designed imaging systems,” says Ken Nosker, CEO of Fulcrum Biometrics, Uniken’s partner on palm biometrics.

The Fujitsu subsidiary has been a partner to Uniken for multiple years, according to the announcement, supplying its PalmSecure technology.

Uniken’s REL-ID platform utilizes palm vein authentication, a contactless form of authentication that involves the user holding their palm above a sensor. The company claims high accuracy and a low false acceptance rate (FAR) of 0.000001 percent (1 in 100 million).

Uniken’s approach includes making biometric technology accessible through its REL-ID platform, which will be included in its license. Customers with modular licenses also have the option to upgrade. Additionally, Uniken has expanded accessibility through partnerships with Temenos, Finacle, and NTT Data Solutions.

“The highly accurate and contactless nature of PalmVein authentication makes it especially attractive in high-traffic environments such as financial services, healthcare, and e-government initiatives,” Nosker adds.

PalmSecure uses near-infrared light to capture an image of the vein patterns, which are then compared against stored templates. Bimal Gandhi, CEO of Uniken, believes that biometrics, including palm vein recognition, will be essential for authentication in the future.

