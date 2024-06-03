Kenya says digital ID backlog problem resolved, urges collection of abandoned cards

There are still complaints in Kenya that digital ID cards applied for many months ago are still to be issued by authorities.

In response, the government has explained that the ID issuance process faced a snag following a court injunction placed on the Maisha Namba process in December, prompting a huge backlog to grapple with, local portal Kenyans reports. However, it says the problem almost now a thing of the past.

The high court in Nairobi had halted the process of issuing Maisha Namba digital IDs following a lawsuit related to data protection and privacy. However, the injunction was lifted in February.

According to Huduma Kenya – the government project which oversees the country’s digital transformation strategy – the problems have now been sorted out and issuance will get back to normal very soon.

“The issue has been resolved, and we are working to reduce the backlog and have your ID ready soon,” the body said in a statement quoted by the media.

Also, as announced by Interior Secretary at the end of last year, Huduma Kenya has reiterated that anyone seeking to replace their national ID card must pay the sum of 1,000 Kenyan shilling (US$ 7.5).

In the meantime, Huduma Kenya also raised concerns, as reported by The Star, about the huge number of uncollected identity credentials, urging applicants to look out for their national IDs, birth certificates or driver’s licenses.

The office said there are at least 138,000 uncollected national ID cards, over 54,000 birth certificates, and over 40,000 driver’s licenses still idling in the drawers.

Last month, Kenya announced the opening of new digital ID registration centers and the involvement of local chiefs in sensitization campaigns as part of efforts to ramp up registration for birth certificates and the Maisha digital ID.

In April, authorities also set a target of issuing at least three million ID cards and one million passports before the end of this year.

