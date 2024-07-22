FB pixel

Coppernic biometric tablets selected for Guinea scholarship program modernization

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  ID for All
Coppernic biometric tablets selected for Guinea scholarship program modernization
 

Coppernic has announced its involvement in the modernization of a foreign studies scholarship program for the west African nation of Guinea.

The company says its ID Platform FAP50 tablet for mobile biometric registration has been deployed as part of efforts to digitize the management of scholarship beneficiaries, according to the announcement posted on its LinkedIn account. It mentions that it is working in collaboration with local partner Digitalis on the project.

The ID Platform FAB50 with fingerprint sensors from Integrated Biometrics was launched in 2019.

The scholarship management platform set up by the National Service in charge of External Scholarships lodged in the Office of the President (SNABE) is dubbed “Integrated System for the Management of External Scholarships” (SIGBE). It is a project which aligns with the vision of the country’s President Mamadi Doumbouya to set the nation on the rails of digital transformation.

Per the project, the company is expected to dispatch teams to countries where those scholarship students reside in order for their biometrics to be captured using FAP50 tablets.

Once the database is set up using Coppernic’s biometric data capture hardware, SNABE will be able to monitor and manage the profiles of all scholarship holders from the beginning to the end of their academic sojourn abroad.

The benefits of the new platform, the company says, among other things, will simplify identity management procedures for scholarship beneficiaries abroad including enrollment for scholarship programs, facilitate job searches and integration into the job market by candidates who have completed their studies, and enable efficient, transparent and secure management of scholarship funds as such funds are paid directly into the students’ bank accounts.

Coppernic is one of the major industry players in mobile identity management solutions for different applications and use cases including civil and military identity, digital Know Your Customer (KYC), border control, law enforcement, and mobile biometric enrollment programs, among others.

In 2022, Guinea concluded an MoU with Datasonic to digitize the country’s land management system as part of its digital transformation push.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Incode age assurance gets stamp of approval from ACCS

Incode Technologies has announced that their Incode Identity Platform product has received certification under the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS)….

 

Contractor distances self from biometric device failures in South Africa elections

A Johannesburg-based company, Ren-Form, which supplied biometric hardware to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it is not…

 

Philippines continues successful national ID, digital transformation programs

The Philippines is forging ahead with digital transformation initiatives mandated by its “Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service…

 

Assa Abloy acquires another physical access control provider

Assa Abloy has acquired Austria-headquartered physical access control systems maker Skidata to expand its portfolio and global presence. Skidata’s portfolio…

 

Fraud hammers online services, drives AI ambivalence

Fraud rates are spiking just like temperatures in many parts of the world. Global identity verification companies Sumsub, AuthenticID and…

 

Southampton extends use of Reveal live facial recognition bodycams by bouncers

Southampton Business Crime Partnership (SBCP), managed by GO! Southampton, has received additional funding for live facial recognition technology on body-worn…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS