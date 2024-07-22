Coppernic biometric tablets selected for Guinea scholarship program modernization

Coppernic has announced its involvement in the modernization of a foreign studies scholarship program for the west African nation of Guinea.

The company says its ID Platform FAP50 tablet for mobile biometric registration has been deployed as part of efforts to digitize the management of scholarship beneficiaries, according to the announcement posted on its LinkedIn account. It mentions that it is working in collaboration with local partner Digitalis on the project.

The ID Platform FAB50 with fingerprint sensors from Integrated Biometrics was launched in 2019.

The scholarship management platform set up by the National Service in charge of External Scholarships lodged in the Office of the President (SNABE) is dubbed “Integrated System for the Management of External Scholarships” (SIGBE). It is a project which aligns with the vision of the country’s President Mamadi Doumbouya to set the nation on the rails of digital transformation.

Per the project, the company is expected to dispatch teams to countries where those scholarship students reside in order for their biometrics to be captured using FAP50 tablets.

Once the database is set up using Coppernic’s biometric data capture hardware, SNABE will be able to monitor and manage the profiles of all scholarship holders from the beginning to the end of their academic sojourn abroad.

The benefits of the new platform, the company says, among other things, will simplify identity management procedures for scholarship beneficiaries abroad including enrollment for scholarship programs, facilitate job searches and integration into the job market by candidates who have completed their studies, and enable efficient, transparent and secure management of scholarship funds as such funds are paid directly into the students’ bank accounts.

Coppernic is one of the major industry players in mobile identity management solutions for different applications and use cases including civil and military identity, digital Know Your Customer (KYC), border control, law enforcement, and mobile biometric enrollment programs, among others.

In 2022, Guinea concluded an MoU with Datasonic to digitize the country’s land management system as part of its digital transformation push.

