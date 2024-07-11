EU residency permits to exempt Brits from biometric checks at UK border

The UK government has confirmed its intention to implement the changes necessary to accommodate the European Union’s new digital Entry/Exit System (EES) by October 6, 2024, in an update of information about changes to the French border.

This system will require travelers to create a digital record when entering the EU’s Schengen Zone, which includes providing biometric data such as fingerprints and facial images at the border. Those with certain EU identity documents, however, are exempt from the biometrics requirement.

In France, qualifying documents include all forms of Withdrawal Agreement residency permits, such as temporary, five-year, ten-year, and permanent permits. Other valid residency permits issued by France or any other EU member state will also ensure exemption.

UK nationals who retain rights under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement will be exempt from EES registration, provided they carry the correct documentation.

Minors will need a Document de Circulation pour Étranger Mineur (DCEM) to be exempt from the EES requirements, regardless of whether they are traveling alone or accompanied. The EES will require travelers arriving from non-EU countries who do not require a visa, including the UK and the U.S., to register each time before they cross the Schengen border.

Concerns persist over port delays

UK officials are apprehensive about potential chaos at ports when the EES is introduced. The fear is that the new biometric requirements could lead to significant delays unless the EU agrees to postpone the plan again. According to reports from The Guardian, the UK government has been in discussions with the EU to seek further delays in the implementation of the EES to avoid disruptions at major ports.

Similarly, Business Matters highlights that without a delay, the introduction of the EES could significantly impact travel and trade, causing backlogs at border checkpoints. The UK is pressing for another extension to ensure that ports are better prepared for the new system.

Last year, French authorities ordered 544 kiosks and 250 tablets to gather face and fingerprint biometrics from ferry car passengers, in a bid to address concerns about potential queues for UK travelers to France once the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES) becomes operational.

