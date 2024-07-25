New ‘highly secure’ biometric system proposed for food ration distribution in India

A study published in the International Research Journal on Advanced Engineering and Management has proposed a new fingerprint biometric system to authenticate and identify beneficiaries of food ration in India.

The research has introduced what it calls the Smart Ration Distribution System (SRDS), a user-friendly and highly secure system which aims to improve and streamline the way food ration distribution is done in the country. It is a new approach that integrates RFID and biometric technologies which can bring many benefits to both shop owners and ration recipients.

Food rations have been distributed to millions of people in India since 2013 when a parliamentary Act on the subject came into force. Since then, efforts by the government, private sector and development partners have multiplied on how to make the food distribution process painless and transparent.

According to the abstract of the study, the new ration distribution system “offers several benefits including reducing customer wait times, ensuring reliable authentication and identification of eligible individuals, real-time tracking and monitoring of the distribution process, enabling timely interventions and resource allocation based on demand patterns, and reducing administrative burdens.”

The researchers believe the new system will be more efficient and capable of responding to the multiplicity of challenges such as misallocation or inequity, distribution delays, and fraud which have plagued other traditional food ration distribution systems across the country. The study presents the designed prototype of the system as well as other technical functionalities, and notes that a trial worked “seamlessly without any issues.”

The study, the researchers say, aims to “reveal how technological advancements can notably improve the integrity and performance of ration distribution systems in India,” and the “potential to transform the public distribution landscape, ensuring a more equitable and transparent allocation of resources.”

In the state of Odisha, meanwhile, the government, last month, announced plans to set up rice ATMs across the state to facilitate ration distribution. The Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Krushna Candra Patra, said at the time that one ATM will be set up in the state capital, Bhubaneswar, before being extended to other districts, according to The New Indian Express.

India has been setting up biometric grain ATMs across the country as an alternative for traditional ration shops.

In March, the World Food Program (WFP) introduced a GrainATM, Annapurti, which can dispense different commodities once a beneficiary completes a biometric authentication.

