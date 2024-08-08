authID.ai signs up 2 integration partners for biometric ATO prevention

authID.ai has formed a reseller partnership with Kaiasoft.com in a bid to extend authID’s biometric capabilities to Kaiasoft.com clients across America and Europe, and is integrating with DataVisor to protect users from account takeovers (ATOs).

The agreement will see Kaiasoft.com resell and integrate authID’s biometric identity assurance technology within their client portfolio, in a bid to enhance security and user experience in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications.

Speaking about the partnership, Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID, says: “We are excited to announce that Kaiasoft.com, an expert in SaaS business solutions with enhanced UX/UI services, selected authID for our ability to deliver the highest identity accuracy, coupled with the fastest frictionless user experience.

“Through our valued partnership with Kaiasoft.com, authID again expands the reach of our next-gen biometric authentication solutions to secure the digital economy, including a cannabis ecommerce platform as our first joint customer, against identity fraud and account takeovers caused by phishing attacks, deepfakes, and compromised credentials.”

This integration is set to address the growing concerns over cybersecurity threats, particularly in protecting sensitive data and preventing unauthorized access.

“Becoming passwordless allows for quicker, seamless account access. Eliminating password resets, knowledge questions, and email address validations reduces support inquiries and user abandonment by 50 percent, all while being more secure. authID’s trusted biometric authentication solutions are a win-win-win. They are now our standard and we will put all our SaaS customers on authID’s platform to deliver enhanced security, seamless user experiences, and lower expenses through fewer customer support calls,” adds Mike Hoyman, CEO of Kaiasoft.com.

“We are excited to partner with authID so that together we help our clients speed up good customer onboarding, verify age, and secure valued transactions with seamless biometric authentication that stops adversarial AI-driven deepfakes and account takeover scams.”

DataVisor has signed an OEM agreement to integrate authID’s selfie biometrics to defend against identity fraud and ATOs.

“Our market-leading biometric solutions ensure DataVisor’s enterprise customers ‘Knows Who’s Behind the Device’ with speed, accuracy and precision,” Daguro says. “Our combined solutions offer a compelling risk toolset that streamlines account onboarding of good customers and stops cybercriminals from performing account takeovers and seizing assets, while delivering the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience.”

Liminal survey shows biometrics preferred to prevent account takeovers

Supporting these decisions, a recent report by Liminal discovered that among various authentication methods surveyed — such as app-based authentication, data breach monitoring, SMS OTPs, behavioral biometrics, risk scoring, and bot detection — 88 percent of participants strongly prefer biometric authentication, highlighting its importance in combating account takeovers.

According to the report, phishing accounts for 26.7 percent of all account takeovers, standing as the most common method attackers use to access user accounts. In the report, biometric authentication provider Keyless was recognized for its ATO prevention offerings in banking, amongst other companies. The companies’ inclusion underscores their role in providing biometric technology that safeguard user accounts from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

