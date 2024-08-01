FB pixel

iDenfy IDV to enhance security in music and healthcare industry

| Abhishek Jadhav
iDenfy has collaborated with SetFreaks, a pre-release service company for DJs, to integrate its face biometrics for identity verification to combat piracy concerns. The addition of automated biometric verification provides an extra layer of security, safeguarding pre-release tracks from unauthorized access and distribution.

iDenfy emphasizes that piracy continues to be a persistent issue in the music industry, impacting creators, publishers, and distributors. iDenfy’s facial verification system is capable of recognizing, verifying, and extracting information from over 3,000 types of identity documents, allowing SetFreaks to verify DJs around he world.

“Our identity verification solution will help to protect the exclusivity of pre-release tracks, allowing DJs to elevate their performances with rare and unique music,” says Domantas Ciulde, chief executive officer of iDenfy.

The implementation will ensure that the login procedures for SetFreaks’ platform are supported by expert reviewers who monitor all automated processes, the company says. This will help to mitigate potential errors, fraud attempts, or system failures.

SetFreaks has highlighted the challenges associated with manual verification processes, which have resulted in a cumbersome onboarding process. However, with the integration of iDenfy, automation has improved verification times and success rates in comparison to manual methods, the company claims.

“We chose iDenfy because we needed a simple and fast way to perform identity checks for our customers. The user experience had to be seamless, and the verification process needed to be quick,” says Onnik Tavitian, chief executive officer of SetFreaks.

Transparent Care, a healthcare staffing company, will also implement iDenfy identity verification to reduce the risks related to identity fraud. The biometric verification will be used to conduct identity checks on its platforms, including the verification of government-issued IDs and selfie checks.

In addition to the improved onboarding process, the integration will ensure that only legitimate staff members are hired. According to the announcement, the system can verify identity documents within seconds by matching the individual’s face against the photo on their document.

“Our combination of document and selfie verification technology will help Transparent Care enhance their security measures, ensuring that only legitimate professionals are onboarded and maintain compliance with the highest regulatory standards,” Ciulde says.

This follows the recent integration of iDenfy for KYC purposes by a watch e-commerce marketplace company Watchdreamer.

iDenfy has expanded its cyber insurance coverage for customers. The policy guarantees compensation for any losses caused by iDenfy’s fault with an eligible claim for coverage of up to approximately US$540,000.

The recent expansion follows the 2022 announcement of insurance coverage from Lloyd’s.

