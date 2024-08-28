Jumio, Trust Stamp, Bio-key and iiDENTIFii extend reach with marketplace deals

To improve accessibility, digital identity system providers offer their solutions through online marketplaces such as AWS and Azure. Jumio, Bio-key and Trust Stamp have announced the availability their identity authentication systems on the AWS marketplace while iiDENTIFii has introduced its remote face biometrics authentication system on the Microsoft Azure marketplace.

Jumio, Trust Stamp, Bio-key PortalGuard added to AWS marketplace

In an effort to combat the rise in digital identity fraud and AI-generated spoofing attacks, Jumio has announced the availability of its identity verification system in the AWS marketplace. The company states that the system suits various use cases, such as customer onboarding, compliance with regulations, and age verification for age-restricted services.

This identity verification platform utilizes various AWS services, including Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Rekognition. These tools allow the company to provide a scalable system that can effectively address the evolving threats in the digital landscape.

“We’re excited to join AWS Marketplace in order to make our identity verification solutions more broadly available to everyone from fintechs to gaming operators and sharing economy organizations,” says Robert Prigge, chief executive officer of Jumio.

Trust Stamp has also launched its Identity Hub software on the AWS marketplace. This move aims to enhance the accessibility of Trust Stamp’s identity verification system to the 310,000 global users within the AWS customer base.

Bio-key has made its PortalGuard Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform available on the AWS marketplace. This platform features identity-bound biometrics and offers authentication solutions that eliminate the need for passwords, phones, or tokens.

iiDENTIFii face biometrics available on Azure marketplace

iiDENTIFii has announced the integration of its remote face verification and authentication platform into the Microsoft Azure marketplace. The company claims the platform meets stringent global compliance standards, such as KYC and anti-money laundering.

“Leveraging the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure, we are excited to offer our advanced remote biometric identity authentication solutions to a broader global audience,” says Lance Fanaroff, co-founder and chief strategy officer of iiDENTIFii.

