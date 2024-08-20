FB pixel

NEC: quarterlies, annuals, regulatory actions

Domestic biometrics projects boost NEC’s Q1 2025
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
August 20,2024 – NEC reports a slight revenue decline of 2.3 percent in the latest quarter to 690.3 billion yen (approximately US$4.75 billion) but an 8.3 percent improvement in EBITDA to JPY46.3 billion ($320 million).

Orders booked by NEC’s aerospace and national security division grew by approximately 1.5 times on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter of its fiscal 2025 year, which ended June 30, CFO Osamu Fujikawa revealed in a Q&A with analysts.

SoftBank’s adoption of NEC biometrics for physical access control through its BluStellar program and the biometrics provider’s own issuance of 20,000 employee IDs based on digital identity and facial recognition are among highlights of the past quarter, according to the earnings presentation.

More financial and industry news about NEC here.

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

