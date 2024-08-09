Socure launches selfie biometric reverification to DocV product

Identity verification company Socure is adding selfie biometric reverification to its Document Verification (DocV) product to validate return online consumers.

The Selfie Reverification feature integrates Level 2 NIST PAD-compliant biometric liveness detection technology to ward off spoofing attempts such as face masks, image-of-an-image and deepfakes. It can also detect age discrepancies between the photo and the credential to ensure that the user is indeed the account holder.

The capability can match a new selfie with the previously verified photo submitted during biometric onboarding with a 99.9 percent true match rate, the company says in its release.

“Identity verification isn’t a one-time event,” says Pablo Abreu, chief product and analytics officer at Socure. “As consumers interact with an online service over time, their risk profile can change. That’s why it’s important to determine you are still who you say you are, without going through the full verification process again.”

Meanwhile, Socure has been defending itself against a pair of lawmakers objecting to state digital identity verification contracts held by the New York-based company. At the federal level, the GSA has engaged Socure and a number of its competitors for a face biometrics pilot for Login.gov, to prevent fraud with more robust identity verification.

