MOSIP’s biometric QR code spec draft out for public comment

NGO pushes laggard countries to adopt national ID
| Chris Burt
MOSIP’s biometric QR code spec draft out for public comment
 

The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) has released a draft of its Claim 169 specification for interoperable, QR code-based biometrics system for public review and feedback.

The Claim 169 Working Group is accepting comments from now until October 31, 2024.

The Working Group is made up of representatives from MOSIP, ThoughtWorks, PWC, Get Group and Tech5.

Claim 169 was introduced in May to support offline scenarios for biometric authentication, including cross-border interoperability. It consists of a JSON Object and makes use of Verifiable Credentials, and supports face and fingerprint biometric modalities.

MOSIP says in a LinkedIn announcement that the latest draft introduces “significant improvements in the handling of biometric attributes, particularly focusing on refining the sequence of attributes numbered 50 to 65.”

The revised draft is available at GitHub.

25 countries and counting

MOSIP is now at some stage of adoption in 25 countries, with 188 million people registered, according to officials at an August 27 meeting with Indo-Pacific region media members at the IIIT-Bangalore, reported by the Khmer Times. The group is ready for more, telling attendees of the meeting that countries which are yet to establish a national digital identity system should follow the others.

MOSIP President S. Rajagopalan noted that for a national digital ID system to be successful, it should have a vibrant partner ecosystem, build capacity, and support from other countries.

In a blog post just days after the meeting, Idemia pointed to strong laws, regulations and standards as a key consideration for national ID adoption. Other identified in the post are improved efficiency with existing infrastructure, leading technology developed based on experience, biometrics use and in an echo of Rajagopalan’s first point, collaboration with the private sector.

Morocco, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Togo, Uganda, Tonga and Trinidad and Tobago have each adopted civil registration or national ID technologies from MOSIP, while Zambia and Cambodia have rolled out its e-Signet platform. Idemia is involved in Togo’s national ID project.

MOSIP was up to 17 MoU’s signed with countries around the world as of its Connect event in March.

