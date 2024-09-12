Socure takes IDV solutions global, available in over 190 countries

Socure has announced the expansion of its identity verification offerings, which provides coverage for all International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-compliant travel documents, including passports, most EU national IDs, and other IDs equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

The company’s services are now available in over 190 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, North America, and South America.

According to the company, the move comes in response to growing customer demand for more comprehensive digital identity verification that works across borders.

Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure, highlights the difficulties global businesses encounter when trying to manage multiple identity verification systems. “For too long, global businesses have been forced to manage a multitude of identity verification and compliance solutions to meet varying geographic requirements. This results in unwieldy operational overhead and, worse, inconsistent performance,” adds Ayers.

“We are laser focused on delivering our best-in-class solutions that allow businesses to scale globally and streamline consumer onboarding, compliance and transaction risk scoring across all of their business lines. Many of the world’s leading global companies now rely on Socure’s integrated compliance and identity verification controls to scale their businesses by saying yes to more good consumers, even as they drastically reduce fraud.”

Socure’s international offerings are built on a platform that integrates AI, machine learning, and multiple data sources to assess whether applicants are legitimate or potentially fraudulent. The platform includes eight modules, all accessible via a single API. These modules cover areas such as electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) verification, document verification, global watchlist screening, and digital intelligence.

The system supports a range of languages and offers document verification localized into 25 languages, using machine learning and computer vision for the verification process.

Additionally, Socure’s technology provides identity coverage across 44 countries, with penetration in economies such as the UK, France, and Italy. The platform sources data from various government, tax, and commercial records.

AI and fraud detection capabilities

One of Socure’s features is its AI-powered global watchlist monitoring system, which leverages identity graphs and natural language processing to resolve potential matches.

Additionally, the company’s document verification system, DocV, offers coverage for local IDs and other credentials. By using machine learning models, DocV is used to adapt new document types and formats for identity verification.

The company launched its selfie biometric reverification tool to its DocV product in August 2024.

Socure’s digital intelligence suite analyzes user behavior, device profiles, and network patterns to detect fraudulent activities during account registration, login, and transactions.

