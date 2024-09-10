Vitaprotech relaunches prominent biometric security brand Hirsch

Physical security and digital identity brand Hirsch is relaunching, following the merger of Identiv’s biometrics assets with Vitaprotech.

Hirch’s portfolio includes access control, video intelligence, cybersecurity and digital identity solutions served as an end-to-end platform for businesses from small enterprises to critical national infrastructure. The well-known brand was first established 43 years ago, and it is now up $185 million in revenue, and backed by a team of 700 employees, according to the company announcement. The team has gained 100 software engineers from Vitaprotech in the acquisition.

Mark Allen has been appointed as Hirsch’s new CEO. He says the increased engineering capacity will enable the company to accelerate the development of innovative security solutions.

The platform is being expanded through the merger, and includes command and control systems (PSIM), credentialling, door readers, sensors and perimeter protection technologies. Identity systems offered by Hirsch include FIDO2 security keys, and protect against data breaches and identity theft, the company says.

Identiv launched three-factor biometric access control device ScrambleFactor for use with the Hirsch Velocity security management system earlier this year.

“Today’s security managers face technical challenges across cybersecurity, cloud, mobile, back-door threats, and more, while managing tight budgets and requirements to leverage in-place investments,” says Steve Humphreys, former Identiv CEO and newly appointed Vitaprotech Deputy CEO. “Hirsch’s promise has always been highly secure, enterprise scale, cost-effective, and enduring solutions that are both open and complete. We put enterprise customers first. With Vitaprotech, we now provide the most complete high-security, end-to-end platform in the industry, with a truly balanced, multi-local business presence. From access control to video surveillance, perimeter protection to identity solutions, Hirsch is uniquely positioned to protect both the physical and digital worlds, ensuring our customers can secure what matters most.”

Vitaprotech President Eric Thord notes Hirsch’s “dominance in the U.S. federal market” and the parent company’s strong position in Europe, saying the combination “allows us to provide unparalleled security capabilities to clients around the world.”

Vitaprotech completed its $145 million acquisition of Identiv assets, including the Hirsch brand, in August.

