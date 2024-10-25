FB pixel

Legal scholars developing guidance for biometrics legislation

European and US Law Institutes announce joint project
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News
Legal scholars developing guidance for biometrics legislation
 

Two law institutes, one from Europe and one from the United States, launched a new collaborative project focusing on the ethical and legal implications of collecting and using biometric data.

Initiated by the Philadelphia-based American Law Institute (ALI) and the Vienna-headquartered European Law Institute (ELI), the main task of the project is defining a legal framework aimed at regulators working in different democratic countries.

The move comes at a crucial time for regulating artificial intelligence and biometric data on both side of the Atlantic. This year, the European Union finally launched its AI Act, while U.S. agencies have been developing AI guidelines and debating uses such as facial recognition.

The project, titled Principles for the Governance of Biometrics, has four initial goals.

“First, the project will define key terms and develop a classification system for biometric systems, technologies, and data,” says Nita Farahany, a professor at Duke Law School and the American Law Institute’s main project representative.

The second task of the project will be to examine technologies technologies and systems used to collect and process biometric data while the third phase will include evaluating the benefits and harms of biometric technologies, considering their impact on society.

“Finally, we will consider the legal frameworks governing data, AI, and related technologies in Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in order to identify any gaps or inconsistencies,” adds Farahany.

Farahany will be joined by Karen Yeung, a representative from the European Law Institute. Yeung is a professorial fellow at the University of Birmingham’s School of Computer Science.

The Principles for the Governance of Biometrics will also analyze what is unique about different categories of biometric data, technologies, or inferences.

“For example, is biodata, from an ethical point of view, distinct from other forms of ‘sensitive’ data?,” adds Farahany. “Are there inherent issues with the collection and use of cognitive biometric data that require special consideration in particular contexts such as employment, advertising, or health – for example, due to their unique connection to the human body, or their potential to involuntarily reveal information?”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Seamfix targets 1B users of its digital IDV, trust services by 2030

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos-based digital identity verification provider Seamfix, Chimezie Emewulu, says after 17 years in the industry,…

 

Ireland publishes age assurance rules

Ireland’s Online Safety Code has been published to establish age assurance rules and regulate content for online video-sharing platforms with…

 

Google commits to more MFA and passkeys

Google is committing to multi-factor authentication as a central pillar in its cybersecurity strategy for consumers and enterprises, with passkeys…

 

75% of Europeans support police and military use of AI

Nearly three-quarters of Europeans support the use of artificial intelligence by police and military, including facial recognition and biometric data…

 

New UK data bill proposes dedicated digital ID office, biometrics retention changes

The Data (Use and Access) Bill (DAU) has been introduced in UK Parliament, and if passed it would establish conditions…

 

GAO warns of privacy, transparency issues in commercial generative AI development

A new technology assessment report to US lawmakers on generative AI training, development, and deployment cautions that despite the efforts…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events