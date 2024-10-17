FB pixel

Transactions with iProov’s biometric platform spike by over 60% in a year

| Chris Burt
Transactions completed with iProov’s face biometrics and related technologies has surged by 63 percent in the 12 months between August of 2023 and 2024, according to a company announcement.

The company has delivered cloud-based biometric onboarding and authentication with liveness detection to an expanded customer base across the financial services, government, telecom, and education sectors.

Over the past year, iProov has added clients including Charles University, Croatia Telecom, and Translink. The company also grew its partner ecosystem, reaching deals with Avoco Secure, Guardline and TrustCloud.

iProov was also the first biometrics vendor certified to the FIDO Alliance’s Face Verification Certification program earlier this year.

“Organizations worldwide are embracing facial biometrics with strong liveness to support secure and user-friendly onboarding and authentication to their digital platforms and for physical access. Our platform continues to deliver sustained and resilient growth and our focus remains on staying ahead of all the rapidly evolving fraud threats,” says Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov.

Bud points to the threat of generative AI and crime-as-a-service as progressively making more sophisticated attacks more easily scalable.

“As one of the leading providers of identity solutions to the UK government and financial services organizations, we understand the paramount importance of secure, flexible, and dynamic verification and authentication solutions,” Sandy Porter, founder and CEO of Avoco Secure, emphasized. “Through our partnership with iProov, we are synergizing our proven and cutting-edge technologies to confront the rising tide of fraud head-on.”

iProov also notes the recent recognition of its position in the identity verification market by analyst firms including Gartner and Acuity Market Intelligence in the announcement.

