World Bank urged to include underserved, multinationals in DPI planning

As the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings unfolded over the weekend, global policymakers addressed the widening digital divide threatening economic stability and equitable growth worldwide. With 2.6 billion people still offline, many lack basic access to participate in the digital economy, creating an economic divide that reinforces poverty, limits access to resources, and stifles potential economic advancement, particularly in low-income regions.

A recent joint statement to the World Bank, from nine global trade and payments groups, emphasized the critical need for a coordinated approach to digital public infrastructure (DPI).

According to Payment Dive, payments trade associations have raised concerns that the World Bank’s efforts to develop a global digital public infrastructure do prioritize interoperability and fraud protection enough to facilitate worldwide transactions.

“Moreover, DPI initiatives should be economically sustainable with opportunities for firms to create value from such digital technologies, thereby fostering competition,” the letter from the groups says.

These organizations warned that without strong, sustainable frameworks, digital infrastructure will continue to exclude large segments of the population, undermining inclusive economic growth.

Digital inclusion as a catalyst for growth

DPI is increasingly being recognized as a driver of economic growth. Studies indicate that expanding internet access alone, for example, can significantly impact gross domestic product (GDP), creating jobs and enhancing worker productivity, particularly in emerging markets, according to World Bank data. However, many regions still struggle with insufficient infrastructure, slow internet speeds, and costly data, which perpetuate the digital divide and limit participation in the global economy, according to an opinion piece published by devex.

The World Bank and IMF highlighted the economic potential of digital inclusion, which could empower individuals, particularly women and marginalized communities, by creating pathways for entrepreneurship, education, and employment.

Achieving meaningful digital inclusion will require sustained collaboration across the public and private sectors. While companies like Google, Microsoft, and Oracle have spearheaded digital literacy and internet access initiatives, Deemah AlYahya’s blog argues that a globally coordinated effort is essential to bridge the digital divide. Public-private partnerships, supported by financial investments from entities like the IMF and World Bank, could fund the necessary digital infrastructure and support comprehensive, data-driven decisions on digital expansion.

One such initiative, the Digital Foreign Direct Investment project, backed by the DCO and the World Economic Forum, aims to foster digital-friendly environments by reforming regulatory frameworks, establishing essential infrastructure, and enhancing local talent through skills training. The approach has shown promise in creating a digital economy that drives sustainable growth and stimulates innovation in regions where it is needed most.

The World Bank and global trade groups maintain that while digital infrastructure is indispensable for economic growth, a hasty or unregulated approach could have adverse effects on vulnerable populations. By promoting inclusive access and regulatory safeguards, these organizations hope to create a balanced environment where digital innovation thrives alongside the protection of individual rights.

