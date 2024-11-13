FB pixel

Big thinkers to prototype deepfake detection tools in year-long challenge

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Big thinkers to prototype deepfake detection tools in year-long challenge
 

Germany’s Federal Agency for Jump Innovations (Sprind) has issued a call to action for innovative thinkers to develop “breakthrough innovations to identify deepakes.” Citing the rapid development of AI deepfake capabilities and its attendant “fascinating and disturbing possibilities” – emergent as the so-called deepfake ecosystem – the agency is hosting a deepfake Funke, which translates as “spark,” to prototype deepfake detection and prevention tools.

Sprind’s website says the aim is to develop a comprehensive, scalable prototype that includes “reactive measures for detection and/or preventive measures to protect against image deepfakes and can be integrated into existing digital infrastructures.” Prototypes must be able to reliably detect and authenticate deepfakes across at least three different use cases.

The twelve selected teams each receive up to 350,000 euros for the first stage of the Funke, which lasts until May 2025. An evaluation will then determine which teams show “the greatest potential for innovation.” Those selected will move on to the next stage, and receive an additional €375,000 each in funding until the project concludes in November.

The project was launched on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV). Teams selected for stage one come from research institutions, universities and startups in Germany, France and Slovenia. Their approaches span multimodal deepfake detection, analysis of pixels and image noise, watermarking and blockchain technology, among other deepfake detection and prevention techniques, reflecting Sprind’s goal to cover the “entire value chain of digital media processing.”

Sprind’s website notes that, “as the performance of systems and language models based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) increases, not only the quantity but also the quality of deepfakes is improving rapidly. This poses risks – for trust, security and the perception of reality in our society.” The solution is clear, although the challenges are significant.

“We can only make progress if we use a fast, reliable and adaptable system to detect and prevent deepfakes,” says a man in a promo video for the project – pointedly not confirmed as a real human, or just another deepfake in a swelling sea of millions.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Use mDLs for trust and accountability in financial transactions: report

A new white paper from the Secure Technology Alliance’s Identity and Access Forum (IAF) says mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) can…

 

Biometrics regulation under Trump likely to minimize federal overreach

With former President Donald Trump soon to return to the White House for a second term, and Republicans in control…

 

Colorado’s consumer privacy law gets expanded biometric protections in draft rules

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office has filed a set of proposed draft amendments to the  2021 Colorado Privacy Act (CPA),…

 

Iris biometric verification, palm prints tests and cheat sheets coming from NIST

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has plans to expand its biometrics evaluations and reports into several areas…

 

UK policing minister kicks off debate on live facial recognition

UK policing minister Diana Johnston has announced that the current Labor government will hold a series of discussions on police…

 

Select ID sets up 1 stop shop to enable digital ID for financial services

Secure identity verification has become essential for financial services, and the number of tools on the market is rising. Select…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events