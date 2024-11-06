Biometrid adds iProov face biometrics to identity orchestration platform

Portugal-based digital identity verification service provider Biometrid is entering a strategic partnership with face verification company iProov.

Based in Porto, Biometrid offers a variety of identity verification services including ID document validation, face biometric comparison, and video conferencing. In partnering, Biometrid can integrate iProov’s Express Liveness and Dynamic Liveness solutions to boost security.

“We are thrilled to partner with iProov to bring the most secure and user-friendly digital identity verification solutions to Portugal and the other global territories in which we operate,” said Federico Costa, CEO of Biometrid.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible technology to protect their businesses and customers from fraud”, he added.

Key to the partnership is the aim to protect against deepfakes, sophisticated spoofing attacks, and emerging threats as online fraud poses an increasing challenge. London-based iProov has worked with governments, financial institutions and companies worldwide using its “science-based multi-dimensional biometric solutions suite,” according to the British company.

iProov was the first biometrics vendor certified to the FIDO Alliance’s Face Verification Certification program earlier this year.

