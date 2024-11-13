LSEG taps IDVerse to improve digital ID security against deepfakes

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is expanding its identity infrastructure to improve defenses against deepfake deception with help from IDVerse.

In a nutshell, the collaboration aims to address growing threats from digital deception and enhance the effectiveness of identity verification worldwide.

Under the partnership, IDVerse’s Document and Biometric Verification tools will be integrated with LSEG’s existing digital identity technology. These tools, designed to reduce bias across race, age, and gender, are set to enhance LSEG’s ability to detect and prevent identity fraud.

“Onboarding IDVerse complements LSEG’s identity verification capabilities and adds yet another means of low-friction, high assurance identity verification for our customers,” says Daniel Flowe, head of digital identity at LSEG.

The integration also promises to improve the speed and accuracy of verification processes, supporting LSEG’s goal of secure customer onboarding.

IDVerse has recently expanded its presence in the fintech and identity verification marketplaces, with several notable partnerships in regions worldwide including companies such as TrustID, Veratad, and Prembly.

TrustID selected IDVerse’s biometric tools to safeguard against deepfakes, while Veratad adopted its document fraud detection capabilities, adding OCR and advanced fraud analysis to improve accuracy in real-time identity checks. Prembly integrated IDVerse’s systems to streamline ID verification and enhance financial inclusion.

Article Topics

biometrics | deepfake detection | digital identity | identity verification | IDVerse | LSEG Risk Intelligence