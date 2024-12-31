FB pixel

Dahua distances itself from Xinjiang biometric surveillance by cancelling contracts

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
Dahua distances itself from Xinjiang biometric surveillance by cancelling contracts
 

Biometric surveillance camera-maker Dahua has announced that it and its subsidiaries have cancelled contracts for five projects with local governments in China’s Xinjiang region, as Chinese surveillance companies adjust to shifting global market conditions.

The projects were all agreed to in 2016 and 2017, Reuters reports, and some had been cancelled while others were still operational when the company made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing.

Domestic surveillance contracts have not sustained China’s facial recognition surveillance unicorns, such as SenseTime, which reportedly saw a 58 percent reduction in revenue from smart city contracts in the first half of 2023. The company has since switched its focus away from FRT.

Allegations of repressions against Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, including biometric surveillance with ethnicity detection, have dogged Dahua and other Chinese companies, leading to Entity List sanctions in the U.S. and heavy criticism elsewhere.

The resulting pressure on international sales has allegedly led to shady practices by at least one Dahua distribution partner in the U.S.

Hikvision announced the cancellation of the same number of contracts in the same region earlier in December.

Dahua provided no explanation for why it was cancelling the Xinjiang contracts, but a report on the overseas ambitions of Chinese surveillance technology companies may provide a clue.

Latin American ambitions

A facial recognition system recently deployed in Brazil by São Paulo Military Police with Corsight technology uses Dahua cameras. According to Diálogo Américas, Chinese companies are targeting Latin America as a market for their surveillance and facial recognition technologies, along with other AI applications.

Diálogo Américas draws on a report by Peru’s CEEEP (Army Center for Strategic Studies), which in turn cites a white paper in which China says it wants to work with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on security issues.

UN stats show that 8 of the 10 countries in the world with the highest murder rates are in Latin America, which the article suggests provides an ideal market for testing surveillance equipment. Supplying facial recognition and surveillance technology also extends China’s influence, as governments dependent on the tech it provides for crime reduction or to retain authoritarian control are more likely to side with it in international disputes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Over 28M Saudi Arabians now have digital ID for easy access to services

More than 28 million unified digital IDs have been issued through a Saudi Arabian digital government platform Absher to facilitate…

 

Kenya records major gains in Maisha Namba ID backlog clearance

Kenya’s State Department of Immigration and Citizen Services says that its efforts to advance the Maisha digital ID project led…

 

Philippines pilots back-to-back birth and national ID registration for newborns

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has piloted back-to-back birth and National ID registration. The pilot strategy means the PSA is…

 

Revealed: the world’s most surveilled cities of 2024?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner What was the most surveilled city in the world last…

 

Biometric ticketing for sports and live events set to explode in 2025

2024 was arguably the year in which sports finally became a major market for biometrics. While experiments with biometric ticketing…

 

Palm biometric payments gain traction with transit rollout

A public transit operator in a small Asian country is joining forward-looking tech and payment giants like Amazon, J.P. Morgan…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events